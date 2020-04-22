LONDON — Burberry is rolling out new labeling across all key product categories in a bid to show how each product is meeting certain sustainability requirements. The rollout of the labeling coincides with the launch of ReBurberry Edit, a collection of 26 of its top spring 2020 looks re-created using sustainable materials.

“By inviting customers to learn more about the sustainable credentials of our products through our labeling program, we are helping them to better understand our initiatives and breadth of the ambition of our responsibility agenda,” said Pam Batty, vice president of corporate responsibility at Burberry.

For the new labeling initiative, pistachio-colored labels will be attached to Burberry products that will outline key sustainable elements of a particular garment and how it has met certain “positive attributes” criteria set out by the brand.

Those attributes include the amount of recycled natural fibers; delivery against carbon emissions standards, and social policies such as living wages for workers. Burberry is aiming to have all its products have more than one positive attribute by 2022. Currently only two-thirds of its products across men’s and women’s have at least one positive attribute.

Going forward, the ReBurberry edit will also be comprised of heritage pieces such as the trenchcoat and car coat as well as a range of eyewear. The eyewear will be made from bio-based acetate while the ready-to-wear items will be made from Econyl, recycled nylon made from waste such as fishing nets and industrial plastic.

Last year, Burberry outlined its sustainability goals. By 2022, the brand hopes to be carbon neutral and to switch to using renewable sources as well as reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 95 percent.