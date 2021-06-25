NEW FRONTIERS: Burberry is delving further into the world of sport with a new partnership with Qhubeka NextHash, a World Tour cycling team.

The team competes to raise funds and awareness for Qhubeka, a South African not-for-profit organization which provides bicycles for first-aid responders, health care workers and students needing a means of transportation to get to school.

As part of the tie-in, Burberry will support the organization with a donation and provide the cycling jerseys for team Qhubeka NextHash, which will now feature the brand’s logo and Thomas Burberry monogram.

“We were inspired by the team’s ethos of uniting diverse cultures and backgrounds to focus on high performance and having a positive impact,” said Rod Manley, the British label’s chief marketing officer, pointing to Qhubeka NextHash’s multicultural ethos and bases across South Africa, the Netherlands and Italy.

The brand, which has just presented its spring 2022 men’s collection online, has been forging a number of partnerships outside the world of fashion as of late, experimenting with the world of cycling for the first time as well as NFTs and gaming.