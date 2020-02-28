CHECK, PLEASE: Selfridges Corner Shop will soon be decked out in Burberry check and the new TB logo as the British brand is next in line to take over the department store’s revolving retail space on March 3.

Burberry, which will occupy the space for the month of March, plans to revamp the space with an installation themed around the animal kingdom and Riccardo Tisci’s reinterpretation of the unicorn that Thomas Burberry chose for his family crest. There will also be AR penguins roaming the space as customers shop.

In line with the penguins, The Corner Shop will also be built to look like a snowy wonderland, with expedition sleds, silver mirrored cubes and billowing silk scarves to promote the brand’s gabardine styles.

Other styles on display will include Burberry’s spring 2020 accessories collection such as the TB bag, hats, scarves and other small leather goods. Also made available is a limited-edition quilted Lola bag, a shoulder bag with a chain link strap and TB logo, in dark pine green and Selfridges yellow color.

The Corner Shop has been home to many brand crossovers and concepts from beauty and fashion including Prada, Fendi and Pat McGrath.