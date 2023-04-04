Burberry Brings Trench Pop-up to Fifth Avenue

Burberry has unveiled a dedicated pop-up at 693 Fifth Avenue in New York City, spotlighting the brand’s signature check pattern, and offering trenchcoat bespoke personalization service.

The location for the pop-up space will become the brand’s new Fifth Avenue store in June, while its 57th Street flagship will undergo renovations beginning the same month.

Running until May 2, the pop-up features a giant overhanging tent in charcoal check, which was inspired by Daniel Lee’s debut show for the brand at Kennington Park, South London. It opened last Sunday.

The tent also serves as an ode to the Burberry tents from the late 19th and early 20th century and the brand’s connection to the outdoors. The windows in front of the tent feature the brand’s new archive-inspired logo, along with the reimagined Equestrian Knight design.

Personalization service at Burberry Trench Pop-up Courtesy of Burberry

Sitting between Blancpain and Canada Goose, the pop-up space is equipped with artisans from Burberry’s Castleford manufacturing site and New York City-based tailors to help visitors customize their trenchcoats with a selection of buttons, embroidery and patches.

The space used to be the Valentino flagship until December 2020. The brand had a rent dispute with the building’s landlord, Financière Marc de Lacharrière, during the pandemic. The two later reached a settlement after Valentino sued in June 2020 looking to terminate its 15-year lease. Valentino started its lease at the location in 2013.