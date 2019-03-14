NO MORE PLASTIC: Burberry is moving to eliminate unnecessary plastic packaging by 2025, according to a new report published by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a charity that aims to drive brands’ transition to a circular economy.

The report, New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, reveals that companies and the government are working together to stop plastic waste and pollution.

Burberry has said that by 2025 all of its plastic packaging will either be reusable, recyclable or compostable. So far, the company has eliminated plastic lamination from its retail bags and poly bags for garment covers, reducing the use of 29 tons of plastic.

By the end of the year, the luxury brand plans to replace all current hangers, shrouds and poly bags with an eco-friendly option. It will also launch a hanger take-back program that will see discarded retail hangers recycled and reused.

Other companies committed to reducing their plastic packaging include Unilever, L’Oréal, Walmart Inc., Target and Carrefour, which are among the 150 signatories with combined revenues of $2 trillion and contributing 20 percent of the global volume of plastic packaging.

Burberry has already been taking steps toward becoming environmentally responsible. In September last year, the brand has decided to stop using real fur and to end its practice of destroying unsalable products and excess inventory.

Like many other luxury brands, Burberry destroyed its products to protect their brand from the counterfeiters and becoming oversaturated with discounted goods. Their decision to cease this practice is part of their five-year responsibility agenda to tackle issues of waste.

With regards to fur, Burberry also confirmed that they will phase out existing products with fur and starting with Tisci’s first collection in September, the brand will create with faux fur only.