Burberry Heads to Isle of Skye and Giant’s Causeway for Winter Campaign

"Our new campaign reinforces our purpose to showcase the best of Great Britain," said Daniel Lee, Burberry's chief creative officer.

Burberry winter 2023 campaign
LONDON Daniel Lee wants to highlight “the best of Great Britain” in Burberry’s winter 2023 campaign, which was released Wednesday.

Shot by Tyrone Lebon, the campaign features images of models sporting key looks from Lee’s debut fall 2023 collection on the Isle of Skye in Scotland and Northern Ireland’s Giant’s Causeway.

Burberry winter 2023 campaign
Burberry winter 2023 campaign Courtesy of Burberry/Tyrone Lebon

While Lee’s debut campaign for Burberry focused on London, the designer said the winter campaign aims to reflect the founding principle of Burberry — to protect while exploring the outdoors and to capture “a spirit of exploration and adventure.”

He focused on the Isle of Skye and Giant’s Causeway for their mysterious, epic beauty. While they are very different locations, both are distinctively British.

Skye is the largest island in the Inner Hebrides, and is known for its dramatic landscapes, castles and small fishing villages. Giant’s Causeway is a UNESCO World Heritage site located on the north coast of Northern Ireland.

It features 40,000 interlocking basalt columns that were formed following an ancient volcanic fissure eruption.

Burberry winter 2023 campaign
Burberry winter 2023 campaign Courtesy of Burberry/Tyrone Lebon

The campaign showcases an outdoorsy wardrobe that’s protective, warm and spirit-lifting. Key items include trenchcoats, rubber boots, field jackets, colorful check blankets, argyle jumpers and statement pieces in rose and duck patterns, the latter of which were all over Lee’s fall runway.

The Knight bag, a new brand hero, is also heavily featured. The softly structured style comes with a bridled horse clip and showcases the charging horse from Burberry’s updated Equestrian Knight Design. It can be used either as a shoulder bag or a tote.

Burberry winter 2023 campaign
Burberry winter 2023 campaign Courtesy of Burberry/Tyrone Lebon

