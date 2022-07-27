Burberry Shines Light on Women and Inclusivity in Gaming With Gen.G

×
British luxury brand Burberry, which is set to return to London Fashion Week this September, has further committed to the gaming community through a content partnership with e-sports organization Gen.G.

As a part of Gen.G’s “NetWork: Inspire” program, a four-part educational series will shine a light on women and the importance of inclusivity in the virtual world.

Hosted by entrepreneur Emily Ghoul, the partnership invited women in gaming, content creators and influencers from across the industry, alongside members of the Burberry team, to discuss the pressing issues women are facing within the gaming community and beyond.

Topics to be highlighted include how platforms have unmatched power in creating real change for the future; how people can use their creativity as a force for good to inspire women online and to encourage self-expression; how women use their voices to inspire advocacy as well as the role men can play in allyship, and how to evade the pitfall of burnout.

With the first episode out Thursday, the rest will be released every two weeks via Burberry’s website, TikTok, YouTube and Twitch.

Burberry, which has been actively embracing new concepts like fashion gaming, NFTs and the metaverse via a series of activations, will also be donating to the Gen.G Foundation Scholarship to help young gamers thrive in a culture of diversity and inclusion. The scholarship recipient will be revealed in September.
Rachel Waller, global vice president of channel innovation at Burberry said, “Through our programming and scholarship, we hope to equip young leaders with the skills they need to succeed and achieve their aspirations.”
Gina Chung Lee, chief marketing officer at Gen.G., added that “We envision a community of creatives that is inclusive and diverse. We hope this content series inspires fans in gaming, fashion and music alike.”
