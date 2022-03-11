Burberry’s First Live Show Since COVID-19 Draws Adam Driver, Rebecca Hall

Burberry’s very democratic show — no seats, no front-row and no guest hierarchy — still had a dash of celebrity in the form of actors, models, artists and musicians. Some of them nipped quietly backstage to say “Hi” to designer Riccardo Tisci, and attended a low-key drinks party ahead of the show on Friday at Methodist Central Hall Westminster.

Guests included actors Adam Driver, the face of Burberry’s latest men’s fragrance; Rebecca Hall; Jacob Elordi; Eiza González; designers Christopher and Tammy Kane, and model pals Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Carla Bruni. There were also social media personalities including Dixie D’Amelio and Xenia Adonts.

They posed, in the London drizzle, at the entrance to the venue, and grazed on sandwiches and Champagne ahead of the show, Burberry’s first live event, with an audience, since February 2020.

The mood before the show was like a family reunion, with Campbell’s mother Valerie Morris and Bruni hugging one another outside the venue as soon as they spotted each other; Edward Enninful squired Campbell and Morris backstage to greet Tisci, while other guests mingled by the bar.

Elordi was in town “taking it easy,” going to the cinema to watch “Cyrano,” and making plans to see “Cabaret” with Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley, and “Small Island” at the National Theatre.

Looking smooth in a black leather jacket and dark sunglasses, Elordi said he’s also looking forward to the release of his upcoming film “He Went That Way.”

The artist and famously extravagant dresser Daniel Lismore was wearing Tisci’s invitation (an embroidery hoop emblazoned with the words “Thank you very much”) as part of his extravagant Burberry-themed outfit.

He talked about his current exhibition in Coventry, England, called “Be Yourself, Everyone Else Is Already Taken,” describing it as a 20-year retrospective of his life as “a living sculpture.”

The show was chock full of familiar faces, too, as well as personal friends of Tisci’s. The latter included the Italian singer-songwriter Mahmood; the British professional boxer Richard Riakporhe, film director Jared Buckheister and musician Andrew Vvarholla.

Among the models were Gigi and Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk, Ano Kyai, Mariacarla Boscono and Selena Forrest. During the show, they wove their way through the crowd, climbed on top of tables set for dinner with crystal and silver, and swept through the vast hall in feathery ballgowns and plaid skirts.