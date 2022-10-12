×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 12, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Prada Launches First Fine Jewelry Line

Fashion

Moncler Partners With British Photographer Platon on a Multi-city Art Event

Fashion

From Valentino to Beyoncé and Lizzo: Act N.1’s Founders on Golden Momentum

Elon Musk Goes Viral With ‘Burnt Hair’ Fragrance Launch and ‘Inevitable’ New Career

The Tesla founder has launched an unexpected men's scent.

tesla founder elon musk burnt hair perfume fragrance bottle
Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch
Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch
Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch
Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch
View ALL 5 Photos

Elon Musk appears to have taken on another venture — the fragrance industry. 

After teasing in September that his Boring Company developed “Burnt Hair” — a men’s fragrance of which its namesake is the inspiration behind the scent — the Tesla founder took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that in a matter of hours “10,000 bottles of Burnt Hair sold!” after its launch. Musk shared an image of the bottle, which is designed in red with a jewel-shaped top, and referred to it as “the finest fragrance on earth.”

elon musk burnt hair perfume

Burnt Hair by Boring Company

Courtesy

Finding humor in the concept, Musk added on Twitter: “Can’t wait for media stories tomorrow about $1M of Burnt Hair sold earning a million dollars in sales.” He also tweeted, “With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable — why did I even fight it for so long!?”

Related Galleries

The product retails for $100 on Boring Company’s website, which is hosted by Shopify, and it is scheduled to ship in “first-quarter 2023.” A disclaimer notes that refunds will not be issued for what the brand describes as “the essence of repugnant desire.”

The Boring Company, valued at $5.7 billion in April, was founded by Musk in 2016 to enable rapid point-to-point transportation and transform cities by creating safe, fast-to-dig and low-cost transportation, utility and freight tunnels, according to the brand’s mission. 

Musk is no stranger to tweeting business initiatives and then aiming to bring them into fruition, including his offer to buy Twitter. In April, a deal was reached to purchase Twitter for $44 billion, however the acquisition was paused. Following disagreements by both parties, a judge has set a deadline of Oct. 28 for an agreement to be reached.

While the potential Twitter acquisition takes shape, his latest bio calls out a different venture: “Perfume salesman.”

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

Hot Summer Bags

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Elon Musk Goes Viral With New 'Burnt Hair' Men's Perfume Launch

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad