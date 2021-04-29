Jake Burton Carpenter may be gone, but he’s not forgotten.

In honor of what would have been the Burton Snowboards founder’s 67th birthday today, the outdoors brand has teamed with Shinola on a limited-edition watch and gift set.

Carpenter, known as the godfather of snowboarding, died in the fall of 2019 as a result of a recurrence of testicular cancer.

The Shinola x Burton collection features a Shinola JBC Duck Watch, a stainless steel model with an extra thick sapphire crystal, designed to be worn for activities. Etched on the back of the watch is an image of Carpenter riding the Burton Backhill snowboard, nicknamed the BB1, the first production model the company produced.

The set includes a full-scale replica of that BB1 board, as well as a hardbound coffee-table book, titled “13: The Story of Jake Burton Carpenter,” that features images and stories from family, friends and photographers.

“After losing Jake to reoccurring cancer over a year ago, a small group of family and friends poured their hearts into creating this gift set as a tribute to my husband,” said Donna Carpenter, owner of Burton. “It all started with my youngest son Timi talking to Shinola founder and Jake’s close friend, Tom Kartsotis, about dedicating a Shinola Great Americans Series watch to Jake. The vision for the project grew exponentially from there. We were all deep in the grieving process, so working on this together was cathartic and helped us stay close to Jake. The end result is a true reflection of Jake’s passion, creative spirit and pure love of life.”

Only 1,977 gift sets will be available — the number was chosen because it signifies the year Burton was founded — and they will retail for $1,200. They are packaged in a leather cooler bag that convents into a beverage cooler, inspired by Carpenter’s idea to package snowboard boots in reusable backpack cooler bags rather than cardboard boxes. The sets will be available for purchase starting today on the Burton and Shinola web sites and in Burton stores globally.