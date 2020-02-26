Burton Snowboards has come up with a unique way to celebrate the life of its founder, Jake Burton Carpenter, who passed away last fall.

The Burlington, Vt.-based company has created the inaugural “A Day for Jake” event where 13 resorts around the world will offer free tickets on March 13 to snowboarders who pre-register on a newly created web site of the same name. The event is limited to snowboarders only and registration has to be completed by midnight on March 8.

The resorts that will be participating are Boyne Mountain in Michigan; the Summit at Snoqualmie in Washington state; Big Sky Resort in Montana; Copper Mountain/Woodward Copper in Colorado; Boreal/Woodward Tahoe and Bear Mountain in California; Stratton Mountain in Vermont; Cypress Mountain in Vancouver; Avoriaz in France; Absolut Park, Flachauwinkl in Austria; LAAX in Switzerland; Madonna di Campiglio in Italy, and Seki Onsen Resort in Myoko, Japan.

Several of the resorts will also offer special Learn to Ride packages to anyone who wants to learn to snowboard on that day. Anyone not near any of the resorts can pick up A Day for Jake armbands and stickers at the Burton stores and from the web site and are invited to participate at their local mountains.

In honor of the event, the Burton offices and stores will be closed on March 13.

Carpenter, who was known as the Godfather of Snowboarding, founded Burton out of his Vermont barn in 1977 and dedicated the rest of his life to the sport. He died Nov. 20, 2019 due to complications from recurring testicular cancer at the age of 65.