Veteran PR executives Sunny Jenkins and Eric Green and creative Wally Hasselbring have partnered to launch The Right Now, an agency with an emphasis on bringing brands into the entertainment and talent spaces and vice versa.

Jenkins is leading the brand division, Green heading entertainment and Hasselbring creative and digital. The bicoastal agency will service lifestyle, entertainment and talent brands.

Clients already on their roster include Ugg, Koolaburra by Ugg, Kendra Scott, Erewhon Markets, Billabong, L’Couture Collections, HBO Max, Fox Entertainment’s streaming service Tubi, Thunder Studios and more.

The agency is built on values of inclusivity and civic-mindedness, according to a statement, and seeking opportunities to “include corporate social responsibility initiatives — a key driver in consumer purchase decision and brand advocacy.”