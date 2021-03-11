Veteran PR executives Sunny Jenkins and Eric Green and creative Wally Hasselbring have partnered to launch The Right Now, an agency with an emphasis on bringing brands into the entertainment and talent spaces and vice versa.
Jenkins is leading the brand division, Green heading entertainment and Hasselbring creative and digital. The bicoastal agency will service lifestyle, entertainment and talent brands.
Clients already on their roster include Ugg, Koolaburra by Ugg, Kendra Scott, Erewhon Markets, Billabong, L’Couture Collections, HBO Max, Fox Entertainment’s streaming service Tubi, Thunder Studios and more.
The agency is built on values of inclusivity and civic-mindedness, according to a statement, and seeking opportunities to “include corporate social responsibility initiatives — a key driver in consumer purchase decision and brand advocacy.”
Jenkins was the North American Practice lead at BCW Global, overseeing BCW Entertainment, formerly BWR Public Relations. (The high-profile Hollywood PR firm shut down in 2020, consolidating some of its operations into BCW.) She also spent many years at HL Group, both in New York and L.A., expanding the celebrity influencer relations divisions. Jenkins is a founding member of I am a voter, the nonpartisan movement that partnered with more than 100 fashion, media, talent and sports brands to encourage voter participation.
At BWR Public Relations, Green rose from an assistant in the TV department to head of the division to president of the firm, working across all businesses, and with networks including TNT and TBS, FX, Showtime, BBC America, National Geographic and IFC Networks.
Hasselbring is a graphic designer turned international marketing expert who has experience working with Band-Aid, PepsiCo, Chobani, L’Oréal and at Pray.com. He also launched Wally Studio, an independent consultancy specializing in creative direction, graphic design, and marketing for agencies and brands.
Other team members include Jessel Taank, formerly head of Westfield PR, and Britt Joe, formerly head of VIP and entertainment relations at HL Group and BCBG Max Azria brands.