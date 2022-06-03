×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 3, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

S.S. Daley Wins the 2022 Edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Designers

Eye

Going Platinum: Queen Elizabeth II Marks 70 Stylish Years as Monarch

Business

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year Plan, $10B in Sights

By Far Closes Melrose, Anna Hu’s Museum Pieces, Montserrat’s Green Eyewear

By Far feted its new store on Melrose Place, Anna Hu's pieces are heading to a Paris museum, Montserrat New York launches sustainable eyewear.

By
Booth Moore, Lily Templeton, Kaley Roshitsh
Plus Icon
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 01:
Emma Roberts. Courtesy/Getty Images for BY FAR

ROAD CLOSURE: Maybe not since 2005 when Marc Jacobs had a block party to open his Los Angeles store has Melrose Place been shut down in the name of fashion.

But such was the case Wednesday night, when By Far laid out a pink carpet on the street, and set an orange dinner table for 100 guests to celebrate its first retail boutique with actresses and influencers, including Talulah and Scout Willis, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Jaimie Alexander, Soko, Kitty Cash, Elsa Hosk and more.

The digitally native affordable luxury accessories label that helped bring back the ’90’s tuck-under-your-arm bag, was launched in Bulgaria in 2016 by three cofounders — sisters Sabina Gyosheva, who is the chief executive officer, and Valentina Ignatova, who is the chief marketing officer, and their friend Denitsa Bumbarova, who is chief creative officer.

Related Galleries

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 01: (L-R) BY FAR Co-founder and Creative Director Denitsa Bumbarova, Maria Bakalova, BY FAR Co-founder and CEO Sabina Gyosheva and BY FAR Co-founder and CMO Valentina Ignatova attend the BY FAR LA Store Opening Party on June 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for BY FAR)
Denitsa Bumbarova, Maria Bakalova, Sabina Gyosheva and Valentina Ignatova. Courtesy/Getty Images for BY FAR

Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova, Oscar-nominated for her role in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” was the guest of honor, dressed in a sparkly pink set by Good American with her stylist Jessica Paster in tow. “I love a pair of pajamas,” she said of the easy glam look, paired with By Far boots.

At dinner, talk among the brand founders and their adopted Bulgarian sister turned to food, and the question of why one can’t find a banitsa pastry in L.A. Made with a mix of yogurt, cheese and filo, the secret ingredient is sparkling water, according to Bakalova, who said her mother makes it best. “I should start a business,” she joked of the banitsa-free zone.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 01: Guests attend the BY FAR LA Store Opening Party on June 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for BY FAR)
Guests attend the By Far L.A. store opening party. Courtesy/Getty Images for BY FAR

Also at the soiree, stylist Mimi Cuttrell, who helped boost By Far’s business by introducing it to her influential clients Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Cuttrell became such good friends with the brand founders, she did a capsule collaboration with them that is in store now. “The only thing I regret is not being able to travel to the factories,” she said of designing the platforms, kitten sling-backs and mini bags while working during COVID-19 restrictions.

New mom Emma Roberts was wearing shoes and a bag from the collaboration, as well as a By Far belt. Her next project, “Abandoned,” out June 17, is a horror film that deals with postpartum depression, something she thankfully did not experience in real life.

The best part of a COVID-19 pregnancy during lockdown, was having even more time to read, said the cofounder of Belletrist, an online bookworm community. Her summer reading pick? “Everybody Thought We Were Crazy” about Dennis Hopper’s and Brooke Hayward’s stylish, wild, art-filled life in L.A. in the 1960s. “It’s like Eve Babitz came back from the grave,” she said of author Mark Rozzo’s voice.

After shopping and dinner, attention turned to the stage and the surprise performers — Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum and their Prince cover band, Princess. Taking the mics in minidresses and By Far go-go boots, they got the crowd on its well-heeled feet with their “Delirious” jam. — BOOTH MOORE

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 01: Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum of Princess perform at the BY FAR LA Store Opening Party on June 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for BY FAR)
Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum of Princess perform at the By Far party. Courtesy/Getty Images for BY FAR

FOREVER AND A DAY: After more than a decade with American artist Cindy Sherman, the duo of snakes designed for her by jeweler Anna Hu have moved to a forever home — the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris.

“In France, an acquisition for a museum is forever, which means that forever this incredible work will lay here at the museum and will [be] for so many visitors — for years, decades and centuries to come — a testimony of your work and talent,” said the institution’s director Olivier Gabet at a ceremony marking her design’s entry into the Paris museum’s permanent collection.

“These serpents have their own fate,” said Hu, who trained as a classical cellist and studied art history before veering toward jewelry design.

This path convinced her that her mission is to “use jewelry as a piece of music that connects past, present and future” while also serving as a bridge between East and West — one of the very elements that Sherman had wanted for her jewelry piece.

Hu recounted how, fresh out of her job at Harry Winston, an initial meeting with Sherman at a charity gala led to an invitation to visit the jeweler’s first store at New York’s Plaza Hotel.

When Sherman arrived without makeup, “completely different from her very strong staged photo work,” Hu was struck by the dichotomy. Their conversation turned to the harmony that emerges from opposing elements or contrasting qualities coming together and eventually led the American artist to want “a duet” to create a piece together.

After agreeing to use the snake — their shared Chinese zodiac sign — as a symbol of the connection between East and West, Sherman requested a motif connecting both elements.

Anna Hu Yin Yang hand ornament
The yin-yang hand ornament created for Cindy Sherman. David Katz/Courtesy of Anna Hu

Hu eventually proposed the yin-yang, which she explained was not only a symbol for day and night but also reflected duality in a person, which satisfied Sherman so much that she “literally screamed out of happiness,” the jeweler revealed, adding that the artist liked it so much she wore it even when sleeping.

“For me, jewelry isn’t just a beautiful object. It has symbolic meaning and [embodies the] love between the collector and the creator,” she said.

In the case of the hand ornament, two snakes with diamond and gemset backs and garnet eyes biting into either side of an onyx and agate yin-yang symbol, it embodied the creative dialogue between “one great artist and another great artist,” Gabet said.

During the ceremony, he revealed that the acquisition board had been unanimously approved the donation made by Sherman, who is also a board member of the New York-based Friends of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs association.

He described Hu’s work as “totally consistent” with the history of jewelry, spanning from “ancient times to yesterday morning, that the museum and its Galeries des Bijoux bear witness to.”

The piece’s inclusion also made sense in light of the changing face of Western luxury. “There is such a vibrancy, a dynamism to the Chinese high jewelry scene that it was high time [for] an artistic capital like Paris to recognize and pay attention to it,” he continued. — LILY TEMPLETON

EYES ON THE PLANET: Montserrat New York is debuting its first sustainable eyewear line with eyewear-maker King Children on Friday.

Six cropped model faces with sunglasses from Montserrat's new line.
Montserrat New York released its first sunglass line in two vacation-ready styles. Courtesy Montserrat

The glasses — in two key styles and select colorways including fuschia, black and navy — are made with a special zero-waste 3D printing technology courtesy of King Children. Both “The Capri,” which is a classic cat-eye shape and “The Paros,” a ’90s-inspired rounded square style, were crafted with Montserrat’s flair for gold accents and architectural details. Some of that flair is attributed to cofounder and designer Carolina Cordón-Bouzán, who pairs influences from New York City and Barcelona for a Manhattan vacationer’s aesthetic.

The styles retail for $195, exclusively online at Montserrat-nyc.com.

The collection also leans into a unique 3D printing technology called selective laser sintering, which reduces waste by etching out each frame from a fine polyamide powder, a 100 percent bio-based material from castor bean oil. The high-tech material is a substitute for traditional acetate and, according to King Children, does not compromise on design integrity. The company said the process generates a significant reduction in CO2 emissions compared to traditional eyewear companies.

“Our research estimates that for each frame produced, four pairs worth of material is thrown out. A traditional acetate frame is made by shaving down a block of plastic — a process which, unfortunately, only utilizes 20 percent of the actual material while the remaining 80 percent becomes production waste. With so much waste created for just a single pair of glasses it was clear that the traditional method is unsustainable,” said Sahir Zaveri, cofounder and chief executive officer of King Children, on the need for change.

Gayle Yelon, cofounder of Montserrat New York, said the collaboration highlights a shared passion for technological innovation and will set the tone for the brand’s next initiatives in the lab grown diamond space.

“Montserrat will continue to make advances in sustainability, most notably within the fine jewelry space as we continue to design solely using lab-grown diamonds. A diamond that we say is grown out of love for the planet, not taken from the planet….We’re excited to look toward technology to reimagine the ways we create product to better our planet.” — KALEY ROSHITSH

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Hot Summer Bags

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

By Far Shuts Down Melrose, Anna

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad