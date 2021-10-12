Byredo Opens Beauty Pop-up at The Grove in L.A.

Byredo is unveiling a beauty pop-up shop at The Grove in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Displaying its line of fragrances and cosmetics, it’s a first look at the brand’s newest scent, Mumbai Noise.

Available exclusively at The Grove until its official release date on Oct. 21, the launch is inspired by founder and creative director Ben Gorham’s “family ties” to the Chembur region of Mumbai, India, according to Byredo (founded in Stockholm in 2006). Mumbai Noise, priced at $270 for a 100-ml bottle, includes notes of woods, amber blended with davana and leather, as well as coffee and tonka beans.

“From a young age, almost as soon as I was born, I would often travel to India to spend time with my grandmother in Chembur, Mumbai, and I have very vivid childhood memories of my experiences there,” Gorham said in a statement. “Mumbai Noise is a fragrance that is close to my heart, and it was important to commemorate both the city and the fragrance through the design of this space.”

While showcasing the perfume’s campaign imagery, shot by photographer Ashish Shah, the shop also features design elements inspired by the destination.

“The space is temporary, but we have treated it with a much more permanent frame of mind, taking cues from India creating stone structures to anchor the space,” continued Gorham. “You will see all of the usual Byredo cues, configured in a new way — and we will use the elements later on at one of our permanent stores.”

Byredo has an L.A. boutique, with beauty, accessories and home goods, at 8920 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood, Calif., as well as a brick-and-mortar retail presence in New York, Dallas and San Francisco.