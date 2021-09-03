Byron Lars to Unveil Looks at StylePointe Showcase

This season, StylePointe — an annual event that combines fashion and dance — will feature looks by veteran designer Byron Lars. The StylePointe showcase, in which professional dancers move in new choreographic works while wearing designers’ new collections, will take place on Tuesday in New York City’s Lower East Side.

Lars will take the opportunity to show off pieces from his fall 2021 and holiday collections, all accessorized with pieces from the Sheila Gray Collection. Lars’ designs are part of his new brand called In Earnest, and express the creative theme of “ath-rom,” which plays on elements of athleticism and romance. For Lars, this stems from the tension around COVID-19-era comfort and the pull of more formal styles required of life as things continue to reopen.

“I’ve been designing clothes for a long time and I know that in addition to beauty, clothes are also about functionality and movement. Clothes that you can dance in are more than likely clothes that you can live in. It’s a natural pairing to work on this project with StylePointe. I’m really excited to see these clothes in this way,” Lars said in a statement.

In addition to Lars and Gray, other participating designers include Goksu Guneylioglu, Jingwen Xuan, Renita Biddle, Runtan Du and Wanyu Shao. Dance companies include Armada Dance, Dance Visions NY, DoubleTake Dance and Distributed Movement.