EXCLUSIVE: CAA Fashion Taps Agent Anne Nelson

Modeling agent Anne Nelson has joined the Creative Artists Agency’s fashion division.

An industry veteran, Nelson has more than three decades of experience in the field.

“As we continue to strengthen our reach and resources in the global fashion business, the addition of Anne cements the organizational leadership of CAA Fashion,” said Christian Carino — who oversees the department, launched by the entertainment agency in 2020 — in a statement. “Her expertise, experience, and deep relationships will help us bring the most influential talent to CAA Fashion, while further delivering on the promise we made to our clients and the industry of an elevated, equitable, and inclusive service offering.”

Nelson was most recently the vice president of global business development for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the mixed martial arts company. She oversaw business development for consumer products, partner marketing, retail marketing, integration and activations. Previously, she held positions at Marilyn Agency in Paris, Elite Model Management and IMG Models in New York, representing known names in the business, fashion designers and models, including Gisele Bündchen.

Nelson said she was “thrilled” for the opportunity to work with the team at CAA Fashion “to help grow the agency’s leadership position in fashion around the globe.”

Her statement continued: “I look forward to deepening CAA’s connection between fashion and creative clients alike through innovative deal-making strategies that harness the agency’s resources in popular culture.”

CAA Fashion represents the likes of fashion designer Prabal Gurung, photographer Annie Leibovitz, makeup artist Sir John and model Leni Klum, daughter of Heidi Klum. As reported by WWD in June, CAA Fashion has also tapped fashion executive Herve Bougon.