CAA Fashion Signs Stylist Anna Trevelyan

CAA Fashion has signed Anna Trevelyan for representation in all areas.

A stylist, consultant and creative director, Trevelyan has dressed rising, young Hollywood and music talent that include Lourdes Leon, Becky G and Nicki Nicole.

Her work has been seen on campaigns for brands including Nike, Puma, Kenzo, L’Oréal, Sephora, MAC Cosmetics and Maybelline, as well as featured on the covers of Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue Japan, V Magazine and GQ, styling the likes of Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Lizzo and Kendall Jenner.

“Fashion, what it means, who it’s for and how it works is moving and evolving at such a fast pace, and I believe there is so much potential for stylists and creative directors like myself to apply our ideas and skills in a multitude of ways beyond what we are doing now,” she told WWD in an exclusive statement. “Which is why I am thrilled to join CAA, an agency who aligns with my vision of expanding my career and skill set, and who I trust will work alongside me to achieve my goals, and explore new realms that I can implement my creative skills within.”

Based in New York, Trevelyan is originally from London. She’s behind Rihanna’s look in the music video for “Work” and transforming Bella Hadid into an alien for V Magazine. She has worked with photographers Nick Knight, Sølve Sundsbø, Campbell Addy, Adrienne Raquel and Charlotte Rutherford.

CAA Fashion, overseen by agent Christian Carino, continues to grow. The agency signed Gisele Bündchen in February, Olivier Rousteing last month and represents a variety of fashion talent, from photographer Annie Leibovitz to makeup artist Sir John.