CAA Fashion has signed Carlos Nazario, who styled Lizzo and Naomi Campbell for the October and November issues of Vogue, becoming the first Black stylist to style editorials for the magazine in its 100-plus-year history, according to the agency.

Hollywood’s new fashion player with a mission to change the industry has been on a signing spree this year, adding Claudia Schiffer, Alessandra Ambrosio, Elsa Hosk, Winnie Harlow, Indya Moore, Kate Upton, Leomie Anderson, Dilone, Duckie Thot, Jillian Mercado, Lourdes Leon and more.

Nazario is the first stylist the agency has signed.

Nazario got his start working for Love magazine, and subsequently assisted stylist Joe McKenna for six years before striking out on his own. He is now global fashion director of I-D Magazine, and this month was named a contributing editor at Vogue. His clients include Adidas, Calvin Klein, Helmut Lang, Hugo Boss, Hood By Air, Kenzo, Lanvin, Nike and Proenza Schouler.

CAA Fashion is headed by Christian Carino, who is looking to elevate fashion talent to the realm of Hollywood talent in pay and personal brand-building and create more opportunity for them in the entertainment space.

He is offering a more generous commission structure based on the 10 percent Hollywood standard and proactive business development outside of fashion. He’s also wrapping in a message of diversity and self-empowerment for these activist times.

“We started with the idea that we could leverage our influence as an agency to make things better for women in the fashion business who have been historically underrepresented and undervalued. But we realized we also had an opportunity to celebrate all races, genders, LGBTQ and even those with disabilities,” Carino told WWD. “This isn’t a celebration of inclusion for the sake of [it], it’s with an eye on making everyone the powerful business people they deserve to be.”