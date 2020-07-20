Hollywood talent agency CAA has signed Tommy Dorfman.

The nonbinary actor, writer, photographer, director and fashion fixture became known for the role of Ryan Shaver in Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why,” recently starred alongside Alan Cumming in Jeremy O. Harris’ off-Broadway production of “Daddy,” and is in production on the Freeform show “Love in the Time of Corona.”

A front-row regular at the New York, Milan and Paris shows, and pal of model Kaia Gerber, Dorfman has appeared in campaigns for Calvin Klein, Fendi, Diesel and Ugg.

The star, who uses they/them pronouns, photographed and art-directed Pete Davidson for the November cover of Paper magazine, and produced a campaign for Ferragamo earlier this year featuring queer, trans and plus-sized talent, a first for the Italian company.

Dorfman made headlines in June for calling out the brand for being racist and transphobic. The actor’s claims were made in a series of Instagram Stories sharing Ferragamo’s Black Lives Matter post, which showed four women’s arms linked and a quote by Nelson Mandela. Dorfman and social media have criticized Ferragamo’s image for the light-to-medium skin tones represented.

“We were surprised by Tommy Dorfman’s assertions,” a Ferragamo spokesperson told WWD at the time, adding that the company had “no evidence” of Dorfman’s claims.