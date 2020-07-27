Actor Brandon Flynn talked to WWD about "13 Reasons Why," his dogs, how he is using his platform for change and what kind of a career he wants next.⁣ ⁣ Flynn was fresh out of Rutgers when he booked “13” and was quickly swept into the young Hollywood world of Netflix fame. Now at 26 and done with the show, he’s looking ahead for the first time properly (for one, has hired his very first publicist) and trying to make sense of what his career might look like.⁣ ⁣ Each week he and the same small group of friends go downtown to protest at the Hall of Justice to demand that the district attorney be removed from office, “because she’s done such a poor job at holding any of the police force accountable for the murders of Black lives that have occurred in L.A. County.” He’s become a supporter of the L.A. Youth Division of Black Lives Matter, and is marveling at the good that can come from Instagram. ⁣ ⁣ “I think not only in lockdown has it inspired a lot of people to move towards more purposeful storytelling, but I think in regards to a problem that this nation has been experiencing since its formation…I don’t want to speak for others. I just know for myself, I’m interested to see what work is going to start being made, what work is coming out from this time right now. And how I can be involved in it.” Report: @leighen 📸: @stephaniemeiling