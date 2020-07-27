Hollywood talent agency CAA has signed model-actress Dilone.
The daughter of Dominican Republic immigrants, Dilone grew up in Long Island. She told Porter magazine she was dropped by her first modeling agency because she refused to continue straightening her naturally curly hair, only to be scouted at age 18 by stylist Katie Grand, who cast her in a Marc Jacobs campaign for her first major gig.
Going on to become a runway regular, the 26-year-old known for her androgynous look has walked for The Row, Moschino, Tommy Hilfiger, Off-White, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Versace, Tory Burch, Coach and many more brands.
Dilone made her acting debut in the 2006 film “The Novice,” and is in production for Ryan Murphy’s Netflix miniseries “Halston.” She will be playing the role of another model, Pat Cleveland.