Hollywood talent agency CAA is taking another step into the fashion space, signing Swedish model Elsa Hosk, WWD has learned exclusively.

Hosk, 31, was a Victoria’s Secret Angel, walking in nine of the brand’s fashion shows from 2011 to 2018, when she wore the famed Fantasy Bra. She has also been a runway regular at Dior, Valentino, Max Mara, Moschino, Balmain, Mugler and Versace, among others, and appeared in campaigns for Givenchy, H&M, Bobbi Brown and Shiseido.

Known for her personal style, Hosk has had design collaborations with J Brand, Solid & Striped, RE/DONE, Alberta Ferretti and Etro, and has worked on behalf of Fair Girls to end human trafficking.

She made headlines in January when she addressed her 6 million Instagram followers about her struggle with alcoholism in her teenage years, her decision to give up drinking, and 10 years of sobriety.