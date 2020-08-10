Hollywood talent agency CAA has signed Kate Upton to its growing modeling roster.

The model and actress has jumped from Lions Model Management, WWD has learned exclusively.

Upton gained fame in 2011 as Rookie of the Year in Sports Illustrated’s 2011 Swimsuit issue, subsequently appearing as the magazine’s cover model in 2012, 2013 and 2017.

A key figure in fashion’s #MeToo movement, in 2018, she went public with her account of being sexually harassed by Guess cofounder Paul Marciano during her first modeling job at age 18, which led to an internal investigation into several women’s claims, and his eventual resignation as executive chairman.

In addition to editorial work, Upton has been the face of Bobbi Brown, David Yurman, Canada Goose, Express and Sam Edelman. She segued into acting, appearing in films including “The Other Woman” and “The Layover,” and made headlines in 2017 for marrying pro-baseball player Justin Verlander.

Upton recently launched Strong4Me, a 12-week at-home workout program created alongside her personal trainer Ben Bruno. Hers is the latest in a string of high-profile signings for Hollywood agency CAA, which has been pushing more into the fashion space, including Alessandra Ambrosio, Leomie Anderson and Dilone.