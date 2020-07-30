Hollywood talent agency CAA has added another name to its burgeoning fashion division: Leomie Anderson.

The British model-activist has walked the runway for a number of brands, including Jeremy Scott, Savage Fenty, Tommy Hilfiger, Armani, Moschino and Richard Quinn and is a current Victoria’s Secret Angel.

She has been the face of both Pat McGrath Labs and Fenty by Rihanna.

Anderson made headlines in February 2016 when she tweeted about how few of the makeup artists at London Fashion Week were equipped to work on dark skin.

Then, after a fan direct messaged her on Twitter asking for advice about peer pressure, the model founded her own female-focused media platform and clothing brand, Leomie Anderson Project for Purpose (LAPP). Recent articles in the magazine section of the LAPPthebrand.com site have tackled subjects such as how Black incel culture affects women, and the cost of glamorizing mental illness.

The corresponding LAPP activewear is popular with models, influencers and celebs. In 2017, Rihanna wore a LAPP “This Pussy Grabs Back” hoodie to the New York Women’s March. Anderson’s brand was recently recognized on Beyoncé’s Black-owned businesses list.

A two-time TED Talk veteran, Anderson has spoken out on issues including racism in fashion, consent and sustainability.