Women’s social selling retailer Cabi has found a new way to support its Heart of Cabi Foundation to help others.

Cabi’s foundation has existed since 2005, but this year the retailer partnered with inspirational jewelry brand The Giving Keys to collaborate on a design for Cabi’s fall collection.

Called the Tribute Necklace, it features a golden key inscribed with the word “Better” and a silver key inscribed with the word “Together.” The keys are meant to symbolize the power of community and in-person experiences that unite women. Each key sits on its own chain, and the two can be worn together or separately.

The necklace will be shown on the retailer’s site beginning on Saturday, but won’t be available for purchase until Aug. 1. Buyers can reach out to their Cabi stylist to purchase the $89 necklace. A portion from each sale will go to Cabi’s foundation so it can be invested in women’s causes around the globe.

So far, the foundation has distributed $50 million in apparel to women in communities affected by natural disasters, and has funded 12,800 small business loans to women across 62 developing countries to enable them to work their way out of poverty.

Lynne Coté, chief executive officer of Cabi, said, “At Cabi, it has always been our belief that our business must be about something bigger than ourselves, and that we have a larger responsibility to do good in the world.”

Cabi — Carol Anderson by Invitation — was founded in 2001 by designer Carol Anderson and 10 others. The business model is reminiscent of the Tupperware parties, only now it involves women consultants-stylists who host in-home fashion shows for her friends.

Caitlin Crosby Benward, founder and chief executive officer of The Giving Keys, said the collaboration was “on an exclusive style that gives women so many ways to be creative with their words of inspiration.”

The Giving Keys employs people transitioning out of homelessness to make and assemble the products. Each one is stamped with an inspirational word such as Dream, Create or Inspire.