THE ELEPHANT IN THE STORE: Not about to get left behind in the New York Fashion Week stampede, the Frye Co. will be hosting its own gathering Thursday night in its SoHo store.

The footwear brand will be launching its collaboration with Matt Shultz, the frontman for the Grammy-winning band Cage the Elephant. This marks the first time that Frye, a 156-year-old American heritage brand, has collaborated with an artist. The added attention works well for Shultz and not just because he hails from Bowling Green, Ken., and is a boots-wearing kind of guy. Cage the Elephant’s fifth studio album, “Social Cues,” is due out April 19.

Frye representatives said the musician was “deeply involved” in the design process (aren’t they all?). Shultz sketched three archetypes — a punk rocker, a cowboy and a harlequin — which were meant to be reminiscent of Picasso’s Don Quixote series. Inspired by New York in the Sixties and Seventies, when the streets and some inhabitants were a little rougher around the edges, Shultz said he designed an assortment of footwear in black, white and red. The musician’s designs include the “Bruce Pull-On,” a washed-oil vintage cowboy boot, and the “Heartbreaker Inside Zip,” a bowling-shoe-cowboy-boot combo, among other styles.

Two hundred guests at Thursday’s by-invitation-only party must be 21 or older since Bulleit Frontier Whiskey is the sponsor. Thursday’s revelers will catch a live performance by Shultz. Cage the Elephant fans who miss out on Valentine’s Day will be able to find the band back in New York this summer for two upstate concerts with Beck, as part of their coheadling tour. There will be an Aug. 12 concert at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs and the following night they will return to the stage at the Darien Lake Amphitheater in Darien Center.