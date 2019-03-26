A proposed law that would create consistency statewide on where California stands on the subject of fur product sales continues to move forward in the legislative process.

Assembly Bill 44 passed 9 to 2 in the state Judiciary Committee Tuesday following an initial hearing earlier this month, when it received the all clear from the Committee on Water, Parks and Wildlife.

The bill, authored by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale), would sew together what’s become a patchwork of fur-related policies in cities throughout the state, thereby creating a consistent legal framework for vendors and retailers doing business in California.

Friedman called the use of fur products and the practices to obtain such material “entirely outdated and unnecessary” after her proposed bill went through its first committee hearing.

The bill, if signed into law, would ban the sale of fur products in addition to their manufacturing within the state. First-time fines would be $500 and would increase with each violation, going up to $1,000.

A number of cities within the state have taken action on their own, with Los Angeles the latest to ban fur products beginning Jan. 1, 2021. Los Angeles joined cities such as West Hollywood, San Francisco and Berkeley, which passed their own bans.

Organizations such as the International Fur Federation have criticized the bill, offering up instead an alternative in the global certification program called Furmark, which would establish monitoring of the supply chain through the use of third-party audits.