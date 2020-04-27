A number of today’s biggest celebrities and influential figures are coming together for a global livestream event.

“The Call to Unite” 24-hour livestream is bringing together roughly 200 actors, musicians and public figures for an event meant to provide support to those impacted by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The event, which begins streaming on Friday, May 1, at 8 p.m. and concludes Saturday, May 2, at 8 p.m. EST, will offer performances, lessons and conversations meant to help those feeling isolated during the pandemic. The lengthy list of famous participants include Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Naomi Campbell, Jennifer Garner, President George W. Bush, Eva Longoria, Mandy Moore, Marie Kondo, QuestLove and Rob Lowe, among others.

The livestream is soliciting donations to provide relief to those impacted by COVID-19. Viewers will be able to submit donations directly through the livestream to GiveDirectly, which is helping lower-income people impacted by the pandemic, and Points of Light, which assists organizations and nonprofits on maximizing their relief efforts.

The livestream will be available on “The Call to Unite’s” Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch and LinkedIn pages, as well as on SiriusXM Stars channel 109. Portions of the livestream will also be available on Spotify.

“The Call to Unite” event comes just a few weeks after the World Health Organization held its “One World: Together At Home” virtual concert, which included performances by Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion and Elton John, among others.

