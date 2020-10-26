Designing a completely original sneaker must not be easy — even if you’re as accomplished as Yeezy.

But that’s the focus of the Prospect 100 Global Design Competition, open to anyone age 25 and under. Up for grabs is a mentorship from Jeff Staple, whose NYC Pigeon Dunks from 2005 are still the stuff of streetwear legend, and internships at leading brands.

It’s also a chance for young people to have their sneaker proposal evaluated by a judging panel stacked with deities from the streetwear and sneaker scene, including Staple, Sean Wotherspoon, Steven Smith and Sarah Andelman, cofounder of Colette. Among the other judges are Ruba Abu-Nimah, Shane Gonzales and Emily Oberg, whom Ssense.com recently anointed the Martha Stewart of streetwear.

The contest is the brainchild of Alexandre Daillance, cofounder of Paris-based fashion label Nasaseasons, and his own creative studio. Daillance recently established Prospect 100, which he’s calling an “empowerment youth company,” with his English friends Adam Flanagan and Harry Beard.

“We created this initiative in response to COVID-19, where we felt kids were in need of opportunities in the fields of music, innovation, tech and design. Our goal is to offer life-changing prizes to the winners to ensure they can turn their passion into a career,” he said.

Many top fashion prizes offer mentoring and internships alongside cash, but few are dedicated to the streetwear category.

Applications are open at Prospect100.com until Nov. 6, with the overall winner crowned on Nov. 14.