Calvin Klein and Palace Cook Up a Collaboration

Calvin Klein and Palace, the buzzy London-based skateboarding and clothing brand, have cooked up a collaboration called CK 1 Palace.

The two companies started teasing about their collaboration on social media this past weekend. An image of the CK 1 Palace billboard was also posted on Palace Skateboard’s Instagram showing the new logo from their joint effort, which combines Palace’s Tri-Ferg logo with the CK one. Calvin Klein has even updated its Instagram profile with the collaborative branding.

A billboard advertising CK Palace 1.

Palace, which was founded in 2009 by Lev Tanju, does seasonal collections as well as collaborations. Over the years, it has partnered with such brands as Ralph Lauren, Reebok, Umbro, Adidas, Dover Street Market, Vans and Moschino, as well as Juergen Teller. Palace also has stores in such cities as London, New York, Tokyo and Los Angeles.

According to Calvin Klein’s Instagram, CK 1 Palace will launch on Friday in the U.K., E.U., and U.S., and will launch Saturday in Japan, China, South Korea, Hong Kong online and Australia online.

A look from the CK Palace 1 collaboration as featured on Instagram.

The companies began running videos of the tie-in on their Instagram sites, showing key landmarks in New York and London, skateboarders, and assorted people wearing the CK Palace 1 underwear, T-shirts, sweatshirts, denim, basketball jerseys and women’s underwear. The video also shows a new CK Palace fragrance and features cultural icons, including Joan Collins, saying, “Calvin Klein and Palace. Who saw that coming?”

