The Calvin or Nothing Campaign Features Lineup of Globally Recognized Athletes

Calvin Klein continues its Calvins or Nothing series with a campaign focused on globally recognized athletes at the top of their game that goes live Tuesday.

Featured are Alex Morgan, American professional soccer player and Olympic gold medalist; Chloe Kelly, English professional footballer; Kenza Dali, French professional soccer player; Mana Iwabuchi, Japanese professional footballer and Olympic silver medalist, and Mary Fowler, Australian professional soccer player.

Chloe Kelly for the Calvin or Nothing campaign. Brianna Capozzi

The campaign, shot by Brianna Capozzi, highlights each woman in an intimate setting designed to reveal their confidence and sensuality. They are photographed in close-ups and full-body shots portraying their athleticism, strength and vulnerability.

The cast is dressed in essential Calvin Klein styles, including new Modern Cotton Underwear; High Rise Straight; 90s Straight, Straight, and Bootcut jeans; cropped and classic trucker jackets, and signature logo tees.

Mary Fowler in the Calvin or Nothing campaign. Brianna Capozzi

In March, the company unveiled a Calvin or Nothing campaign that featured a cast of global stars such as Jennie Kim of Blackpink, Kendall Jenner, FKA Twigs, Michael B. Jordan and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

This new campaign will appear across paid media, including digital and out-of-home locations around the world, as well as Calvin Klein’s owned social channels and e-commerce sites.