In recognition of 50 years of provocation and self-expression, Calvin Klein will introduce the CK50 Collection on calvinklein.com and amazon.com on Oct. 15 for a limited time.

The capsule features classic silhouettes with unexpected logo placements. Prints include an all-over repeating monogram and high-impact logo detailing across women’s denim styles, dresses and sweatshirts and men’s denim and crewnecks. T-shirts and underwear round out the collection. Certain styles in the capsule have a CK50 leather pouch.

Retail prices range from $28 to $170.

The company, which was founded in 1968, is acknowledging over five decades of pop culture relevance and iconic essentials.

Accompanying the capsule is a campaign photographed by Glen Luchford, that broke today and will roll out globally over the next few weeks. The series of visuals reflect historic moments and themes across multiple decades. For example, ads feature Justin Bieber, alongside his wife Hailey Bieber, marking their first campaign together, as well as A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, Troye Sivan, Liu Wen, Parker Van Noord and Rebecca Leigh Longendyke.

The campaign will be accompanied by a video and will roll out with a digital-first, socially powered mind-set supported by digital, social and high-impact outdoor locations.