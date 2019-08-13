Calvin Klein has tapped a set of new spokesmodels for its latest #MyCalvins campaign.

The PVH Corp.-owned brand has looked to a number of models, actors, musicians and athletes to appear in the Calvin Klein Underwear fall 2019 campaign. Naomi Campbell, for one, is marking her first time modeling for the brand’s underwear line. Campbell took to her Instagram account to share a video from the campaign, captioning the post with: “Who would have thought I’d be saying this after 33 years… Proud to be in #MyCalvins #YesIAm.”

The campaign also includes actor Jacob Elordi — who catapulted to fame after his role as Nate Jacobs in HBO’s “Euphoria” — DJ Diplo, NFL player Odell Beckham Jr., model Matthew Noszka and musicians Beth Ditto and Lay Zhang. They join previous Calvin Klein models Bella Hadid, Jelly Lin and Cara Taylor. The campaign was photographed by Daniel Jackson and its accompanying video was created by Bardia Zeinali.

Click through the above gallery to see more from Calvin Klein Underwear’s fall 2019 campaign.

