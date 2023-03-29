Calvin Taps Jung Kook of BTS, G-Star’s AI Denim Design, DVF Gets an Exhibit

Calvin Klein has tapped BTS member Jung Kook as global brand ambassador for Calvin Klein Jeans and Underwear.

The singer makes his debut for the brand in a new campaign wearing Calvin Klein’s spring 2023 collections. Photographed by Park Jong Ha, the campaign spotlights him in new styles, including the ’90s Straight denim and Body Jeans, Relaxed Fit Denim Shirt, Oversized Denim Jacket and Relaxed Fit Standard Logo Crewneck Tee.

Jonathan Bottomley, global chief marketing officer of Calvin Klein, said, “We pride ourselves on identifying globally relevant talent whose cultural impact and values align with our own. Jung Kook is one of the world’s most popular artists; he possesses a rare ability to connect with international audiences through both his music and his style. We’re fortunate and excited to have him join the Calvin Klein team.”

“I have been a fan of Calvin Klein for a long time, and I’m thrilled to be their newest global ambassador,” said Jung Kook. “This partnership is very special, as Calvin Klein’s heritage and brand values resonate with me. My music is how I communicate with my fans around the world, and I see this partnership as an opportunity to connect with them in a new way. I’m incredibly excited for people to see a new side of me in this first campaign for the brand.”

In 2019, Jung Kook was the most-searched male K-pop idol on Google, and topped the chart again in 2020. He was the most searched K-pop idol on YouTube in 2019 and 2020.

BTS’ Jung Kook for Calvin Klein.

The campaign launches globally on Tuesday.

BTS, which released its first album in 2013, shocked fans worldwide last June when it revealed the group, who consist of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, were taking a break to explore solo projects and complete their mandatory military service.

As reported, Calvin Klein’s spring campaign, directed and photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, also features a a diverse cast of talent including Jennie Kim of Blackpink, Kendall Jenner, FKA Twigs, Michael B. Jordan and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. — LISA LOCKWOOD

INTELLIGENT DENIM: G-Star Raw is going deeper into the technology space with its latest denim launch.

The fashion brand on Tuesday released an AI-designed denim collection that was created with AI app Midjourney. With the app, G-Star Raw created 12 cape-like denim designs and ultimately manufactured one style, which will be displayed at the brand’s Antwerp store.

“Innovation is ingrained in the G-Star DNA,” said Gwenda van Vliet, chief merchandising officer at G-Star Raw. “We believe in giving our fashion designers the freedom to bring their dreams through AI. While anyone could make a design using AI, at G-Star Raw we have the craftsmanship to make those designs into real garments. We should see AI as enhancing the creative process, rather than taking it over.”

G-Star Raw’s AI-designed denim. Courtesy of G-Star Raw

G-Star Raw’s AI-designed denim collection falls in line with the recent wave of AI technology infiltrating the fashion industry. There have been apps such as Midjourney and Stable Diffusion, which are art and image generators, and ChatGPT, which generates elaborate written responses based on a user’s prompt.

While these AI platforms are still new to the fashion world, some companies have already started embracing them. For example, Pantone looked to Midjourney last December to create an immersive visual experience for its 2023 Pantone color of the year, Viva Magenta.

The AI-designed collection is also G-Star Raw’s first major initiative of the year. Last year the brand introduced a “Haute Denim” hat collection created by designer Stephen Jones. The brand also released a campaign last fall featuring model Cara Delevingne for its fall denim campaign. — LAYLA ILCHI

ALL ABOUT DVF: Diane von Furstenberg will be the subject of an upcoming exhibition at The Fashion and Lace Museum in Brussels, where the designer was born.

“Woman Before Fashion,” which will be on view from April 21 to Jan. 7, 2024, will explore von Furstenberg’s career in fashion with a focus on the iconic wrap dress, as the silhouette prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024.

Diane von Furstenberg Jesse Frohman -courtesy of Diane von Furstenberg

The museum’s curator, Nicolas Lor, has divided the exhibition into four chapters, recognizing von Furstenberg as both a person and a designer. The pieces presented in the exhibition came from the archives of the House of Diane von Furstenberg.

“It is both exciting and emotional to be honored with the first European exhibition of my work in my native city, Brussels,” said von Furstenberg.

The Fashion & Lace Museum, founded in 1977, is housed in a group of historic houses in the heart of Brussels close to the Grand-Place. It holds some 20,000 items. Lace, clothing and accessories are on display dating from the 16th century. Its collections are the most important in the world for Brussels’ creation and clothing.

As reported, Lor has also written a book called “Woman Before Fashion,” which will be published by Rizzoli in late September and ties in with the exhibition. The book features nostalgic and contemporary photographs of DVF’s journey as a designer, featuring original essays discussing the intersection of DVF and her designs with feminism, gender politics and entrepreneurship. It also shows the wrap dress worn by DVF, and models such as Jerry Hall, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford.

In addition, von Furstenberg is the subject of a documentary being directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a Pakistani-Canadian journalist, filmmaker and activist, which will be out in January on Hulu. — L.L.

MAIN GOLFERS: Mizzen+Main, the Dallas-based menswear brand, has signed five PGA golfers as ambassadors. They are Mackenzie Hughes, Sepp Straka, Austin Cook, Max McGreevy and Harrison Endycott.

Mackenzie Hughes and Sepp Straka courtesy

Hughes is the most accomplished of the group. He was the 2014 RSM Classic Champion, a 2020 Olympian, 2022 Sanderson Farms Champion and first player in Tour history to win on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada, Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour.

“I love the feel of everything Mizzen has,” he said. “The pants are comfortable and stretchy, and the fabric really moves with you. These clothes make it easy to stay loose on the course, and obviously, they look great.”

Straka is the first Austrian-born player to win on the PGA Tour as the 2022 Honda Classic winner. He finished last season ranked number seven in the FedEx Cup rankings.

Cook, who won the RMS Classic in 2017, said: “Partnering with Mizzen has been a blast. I love the clothes obviously, but really, I’ve enjoyed hanging out with a group that makes the sponsor-player relationship actually enjoyable.”

Bethany Muths, chief marketing officer of Mizzen+Main, said the partnerships are a way for golf enthusiasts to see that the line is what the pros choose “when they want to wear something comfortable, and we can work for you too.”

Mizzen+Main was founded in 2012 as a performance shirt brand and has since expanded into a full line of menswear. — JEAN E. PALMIERI