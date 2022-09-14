Calzedonia Plans Event During Paris Fashion Week

TIGHTS SPOT: Gruppo Calzedonia is coming to Paris Fashion Week.

The Verona, Italy-based hosiery, innerwear and swimwear group plans to stage an event on Sept. 26 titled “Calzedomania — A legs celebration,” marking the first time it will showcase its legwear overseas, as well as its debut during fashion week.

It is working with event organizer Villa Eugénie on the show at Palais Brongniart, which will eschew a traditional catwalk format in favor of “a fully immersive brand experience in celebration of its iconic garment: tights,” the brand said in a statement.

The former home of the stock exchange, the landmark has hosted shows by brands including Fendi, Raf Simons and Off-White.

“The surreal ambience of Calzedomania will involve guests, a host of international influencers and celebrities in an incredible journey to discover the brand and its iconic style,” Calzedonia said.

The group, which owns brands including Calzedonia, Intimissimi and Falconeri, has more than 2,150 stores in 53 countries, including 215 boutiques in France.

Calzedonia has previously held events in Italy, including the Calzedonia Leg Show, held in Verona in 2017 in the presence of Julia Roberts, its brand ambassador at the time. Meanwhile, guests at its Calzedonia Forever Together Summer Show in Rimini, Italy, in 2013 included Sarah Jessica Parker.

Gruppo Calzedonia revealed last week that it was entering the luxury world with the acquisition of a majority stake in Italian fashion label Antonio Marras. The group reported revenues of 2.5 billion euros in 2021, up 29.1 percent from 1.94 billion euros in 2020. Compared with 2019, sales increased 3.9 percent.