EXCLUSIVE: Calzedonia Taps Laetitia Casta for Swimwear Campaign

SIREN CALL: Gruppo Calzedonia has tapped French model and actress Laetitia Casta as the face of its spring-summer 2023 Calzedonia swimwear collection.

She appears in a campaign set to break Wednesday in tandem with the launch of a 10-piece capsule line of one-piece swimsuits available exclusively in France, the Italian innerwear, hosiery and swimwear group said.

“The actress immediately appeared as the ideal face for this European campaign. A French icon, she shares the same values ​​as the brand, among them audacity and femininity,” Calzedonia said in a statement.

Calzedonia previously tapped Julia Roberts for a series of television ad campaigns, but this marks the first time it is working with a French personality.

The group has been stepping up its activities in France, home to around 10 percent of its global network of 2,193 stores in 55 countries.

In September it staged a showcase event for its legwear during Paris Fashion Week, where group general manager Marcello Veronesi revealed that it had signed Jennifer Lopez as the new face of its Intimissimi brand.

Laetitia Casta in the Calzedonia campaign.

Swimwear represents around 30 percent of Calzedonia’s sales, and one-piece swimsuits are especially popular in France. In a Q&A, Casta said her favorite styles included the red Lione with a cutout back, and the black Dallas with a sweetheart neckline.

Having appeared in several Guess campaigns in the ’90s, Casta was a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 1998 to 2000 and has subsequently appeared in campaigns for brands including Saint Laurent, Chanel and Louis Vuitton. Casta said she liked the positioning of Calzedonia, which offers bikinis for as little as $30.

“I appreciate the idea of ​​making fashion accessible. When I was younger, having access to this type of brand was very important to me. Today I like to switch between luxury and more affordable brands,” she said.

Casta hinted that she may soon dip her toes into fashion design herself.

“I could be tempted to create a product under my name, provided of course that it brings added value to what’s already on the market and that it’s respectful of the environment. To date, it’s still a very confidential project that I can’t talk about,” she teased.