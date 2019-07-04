BREAKING THE ROUTINE: Camera Nazionale della Moda on Thursday revealed that changes will be made in the Milan Fashion Week schedule in the future. Some key Italian fashion players agreed to rotate slots in upcoming seasons to favor a more balanced calendar.

The decision came at the end of a roundtable of the Fashion Week work committee, which includes brands such as Bottega Veneta, Fendi, Giorgio Armani, Gucci, Max Mara, Marni, Prada, Salvatore Ferragamo and Versace.

“A strong spirit of sharing and synergy has already drawn up a more balanced calendar to give due weight to all of the Fashion Week days and thereby benefit the entire system and the city of Milan,” according to a statement released by the Italian fashion chamber.

As a result, in the upcoming edition of Milan Fashion Week running Sept. 17-23, Prada will stage its show in the afternoon of the first day, Wednesday Sept.18, instead of the afternoon slot on Thursdays the brand usually held in the past. Consequently, Gucci will postpone and stage its show on Sunday, Sept. 22.

In the following season of women’s shows in 2020, Gucci will reprise its usual Wednesday spot presenting its fall 2020 collection on Feb. 19, while the Giorgio Armani show will be staged on Sunday, Feb. 23.