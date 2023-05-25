×
Thursday’s Digital Daily: May 25, 2023

Decades Returns to Sage & Madison in Sag Harbor for Summer Fashion Residency

Brands such as St. John, Jil Sander, Libertine, Etro and Marni will be featured.

SAG HARBOR, NEW YORK - AUGUST 06: Cameron Silver and Julianne Moore attend Live Rocket Studios- Cameron Silver-EBTH Gowns for Good-at Sage and Madison on August 06, 2022 in Sag Harbor, New York. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Live Rocket)
Cameron Silver and Julianne Moore at a Live Rocket Studios, Decades and EBTH Gowns for Good event at Sage & Madison last August. Getty Images for Live Rocket

Decades, the vintage retail store, will return to Sage & Madison at 31 Madison Street in Sag Harbor for the second annual East Coast summer fashion residency, beginning June 26.

Curated by Cameron Silver, founder of Decades in Los Angeles, the summer-long boutique at Sage & Madison will showcase a collection of vintage and archival pieces from such fashion brands as Chanel, Dior, Gucci, Hermès, and Valentino. Sage & Madison will also host a series of weekly pop-up boutiques featuring brands including Jean Paul Gaultier, Etro, Jil Sander and Marni, among others running concurrently with the Decades residency.

Silver said he chose to return to Sage & Madison due to the “overwhelming success of last year’s debut.”

The residency kicks off with a three-day exhibition of Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture. The lush garden will host a pop-up from Bogner, featuring the brand’s golf and sport collections. From June 29 to July 3, Ala von Ausberg will present her resortwear including original prints in silks and chiffon.

The lineup of designers for the Decades residency includes St John (July 16 to 23); Jil Sander (July 24 to 31); Libertine, in collaboration with Portuguese high jeweler Rosior (Aug. 1 to 7); Etro (Aug. 8 to 15), and Marni (Aug. 16 to Sept. 4).

Asked why he wanted to bring Decades to Sag Harbor, Silver said: “Decades has a strong following in the Hamptons and my clients gravitate toward an intimate and exclusive shopping experience which is provided within Sage & Madison’s 18th-century walls. Sag Harbor remains the most charming destination in the Hamptons and it is wonderful to invite some of my favorite international luxury brands to pop up with me over the summer.

“We will get people dressed for their morning Tracy Anderson class, lunch at Le Bilboquet, something avant garde to wear to the Watermill Center Gala, and prepared for any occasion all summer,” added Silver, who has a new book coming out next April titled, “Caftans: From Classic to Camp,” that will be published by Vendome Press.

