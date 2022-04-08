Camila Cabello Looks to Mugler, Saint Laurent and More for TikTok Livestream Concert

Camila Cabello looked to several major designers for the release of her new album.

The Grammy-nominated singer teamed with TikTok for a livestream concert Thursday night where she performed songs from her third studio album, “Familia,” wearing an array of high-fashion looks. This is the first time Cabello has performed the new songs from the album, which is available now.

“I can’t wait for everyone to finally hear the album, and I am so excited to debut the songs in such a fun way,” Cabello exclusively told WWD. “I loved working with my amazing team to bring these songs to life. Planning this show allowed me to become immersed in the album in a new way.”

For the immersive, TikTok livestream concert, Cabello was inspired by her Latinx heritage and “Alice in Wonderland,” which were leveraged to reflect the ethereal spirit of the new album. She worked with her stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn for the seven looks she wore throughout the concert from designers like Mugler, Saint Laurent, Carolina Herrera, Ronald van der Kemp and more.

Camila Cabello in Mugler Courtesy of TikTok

“The TikTok launch was one of the most fun days of shooting we have done with Camila since it was a series of six songs,” the stylists said in a joint statement. “It was important to Camila that each song had its own feeling and vibe to the music and setting.”

Cabello’s TikTok concert started off with the singer in one of her most high-fashion looks. For the Day of the Dead-inspired performance for “Hasta Los Dientos,” Cabello wore a voluminous bright pink jacket by Carolina Herrera paired with black leather pants by Commando.

The concert then transitioned to Cabello in a desert-like setting sitting on a swing where she’s sporting a multi-colored, sculptural dress by Ronald van der Kemp to perform her song, “Quiet.” The dress was complemented by a beauty look created by makeup artist Patrick Ta that consisted of bright blue eyeshadow and face jewels.

For a transition where Cabello was seen in an “Alice in Wonderland”-inspired playhouse, the singer dressed in a red latex Saint Laurent wrap dress with thigh-high black latex boots. The concert then lead into Cabello’s next song, “Everyone at This Party,” where she was wearing a gold metallic, chainmail top and silver metallic skirt both by Fannie Schiavoni and performing in a museum-like setting.

Cabello then looked to Mugler for her next track, wearing a neon yellow catsuit from the designer label. She wore the look to perform “Psycho Freak,” in a psychedelic, black-and-white strobe light backdrop. She was accompanied by backup dancers who were wearing similar black-and-white catsuits.

For a disco-inspired moment, she then changed into a light-reflecting dress by Dodo Bar Or and a matching headband.

Cabello concluded the TikTok concert by performing the album’s first single, “Bam Bam,” in a neon yellow fringe dress by Celia Kritharioti where she danced alongside her family.

Cabello’s “Familia: Welcome to the Family” TikTok livestream concert will be rebroadcast on the social media platform on Friday at 7 p.m. EST.

