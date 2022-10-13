×
Camila Cabello Embraces Barbiecore Trend in Playful Pink Minidress for ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

"The Voice" judge wore a pink Area dress and matching pumps on the talk show.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1729 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello in pink barbiecore trend area dress during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Camila Cabello on "Jimmy Fallon" on Oct. 12. Todd Owyoung/NBC

Camila Cabello brought her interpretation of the Barbiecore trend to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday.

The singer wore a head-to-toe pink ensemble, including a plaid spaghetti strap dress by Area with crystal embellishments around the bra cups. Sky-high platform pumps completed the look.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1729 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Camila Cabello on “Jimmy Fallon” on Oct. 12. Todd Owyoung/NBC

Cabello worked with the stylist duo of Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, who are also collaborators with Lily Collins, Jessica Biel and Jennifer Lopez.

Cabello incorporated pink extensions braided into her hair. For beauty, Cabello opted for a television-ready look with a glossy lip, a hint of blush and smoky eye shadow with eye-popping mascara.

During her appearance on “Jimmy Fallon,” Cabello discussed her current job as a coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” her UFO encounters, and they played a game where they had to guess the titles of songs only using emojis.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1729 -- Pictured: Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello poses backstage on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
Camila Cabello on “Jimmy Fallon” on Oct. 12. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

It’s been a busy year for Cabello. In April, she did a TikTok livestream concert where she performed songs from her third studio album “Familia” wearing top designers, including Mugler and Saint Laurent. In May, NBC announced she would join Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani as a coach on “The Voice,” with the show’s new and current season debuting on Sept. 19. In April, Cabello also starred in Victoria’s Secret first bilingual campaign for their Bombshell fragrance.

