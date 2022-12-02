Camila Cabello Suits Up in Pink for L’Oréal Paris’ Women of Worth Celebration

Camila Cabello arrived at the 2022 L’Oréal Paris’ Women of Worth Celebration on Thursday in Los Angeles in a glamorous pink outfit.

Camila Cabello at the L’Oréal Paris’ Women of Worth Celebration in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The form-fitting suit featured openings along the sleeves and the trousers that were held together by gold rings. Cabello’s all-pink ensemble was styled by Rob Zangardi, who has worked with Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Biel.

For her hair, she kept it wavy with a frayed bang framing her face. Cabello’s makeup complemented her pink theme, with rosy pink blush, a glossy pink lip and glossy pink eye shadow.

Camila Cabello at the L’Oréal Paris’ Women of Worth Celebration. Getty Images

She accessorized with a few gold rings and a gold crocodile-embossed handheld clutch.

Cabello attended the beauty retailers’ celebration along with other stars, including Hellen Mirren, Kara Del Toro and Felicity Huffman.

Cabello, who is currently a coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” has had many standout style moments this year. In October, she wore a Barbiecore-themed pink-plaid minidress as a guest on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The L’Oréal Paris’ Women of Worth Celebration honors 10 women who have made a difference with their nonprofit work. This year, each honoree was awarded a $20,000 grant for their nonprofit organizations, plus mentorship from the L’Oréal Paris team and a platform to broadcast their missions.