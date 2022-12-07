Camila Coelho Designed Her New Revolve Sportswear Collection With Unexpected Cutouts and Vibrant Color

Camila Coelho teamed up with Revolve again to launch a sportswear collection.

The fashion influencer and model’s collaborative line, which she helped codesign, was released on Tuesday.

Camila Coelho in pieces from the Camila Coelho Sport collection. COURTESY PHOTO

“I’ve always loved being active, it’s been a part of my lifestyle since I was a teen,” Coelho told WWD. “I grew up biking and rollerblading with my girlfriends around my small-town neighborhood in Brazil, taking long walks to get ice cream and playing volleyball every week. It made me so happy and they are such good memories.”

“As I moved to the U.S., especially the cold East Coast, I began to really enjoy working out in an indoor gym to stay active,” Coelho noted that staying active is not only important for the body, but for the mind as well.

Camila Coelho in pieces from the Camila Coelho Sport collection. COURTESY PHOTO

The designs of the collection features pieces with unexpected cutouts and a bright color palette.

“Although I love neutrals, color is a major part of who I am, so I chose to launch with a fun color palette that will highlight positivity and happiness as everyone works out in the fall and winter,” Coelho expressed.

The collection offers a range of chic and functional athleisure that can be worn at any time of the day and be used for both hybrid workouts and leisure activity. The versatility was something Coelho wanted to keep in mind, as she just became a first-time mom in August, she said.

Camila Coelho and models in pieces from the Camila Coelho Sport collection. COURTESY PHOTO

“Becoming a mother has been the most beautiful experience of my life and it has definitely inspired me on the process of creating my next sport drop for next year,” Coelho said. “Looking flattering but comfortable has been key on my every day. I cannot wait for everyone to see it.”

Raissa Gerona, chief brand officer at Revolve, said there is strong demand for products from Coelho.

“With such a highly engaged audience, we’re always listening to our customers and bringing their feedback to life. Since launching our brand with Camila Coelho, there was an immediate demand for activewear with Camila being known for her active lifestyle and health and wellness journey,” Gerona explained, referring to the success of Coelho’s eponymous fashion label debut in 2019.

The Camila Coelho Sport collection launched on Revolve.com on Tuesday. The collection offers sizes XXS to XL and the price ranges from $62 to $108.

Coelho has more than 9 million followers on Instagram and along with her clothing label, is also the founder and creative director of skin care line Elaluz, which debuted in 2020.