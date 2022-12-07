×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Business

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance, Stands by Gradual Growth Strategy

Business

Prada’s Succession Plan Scores With Analysts

Camila Coelho Designed Her New Revolve Sportswear Collection With Unexpected Cutouts and Vibrant Color

The Brazilian influencer and the retailer have teamed up again, this time launching a new sportswear collection.

Camila Coelho in the center pictured next to two models all wearing the Camila Coelho Sport collection.
The Camila Coelho Sport collection, done in collaboration with Revolve. Courtesy of Revolve

Camila Coelho teamed up with Revolve again to launch a sportswear collection.

The fashion influencer and model’s collaborative line, which she helped codesign, was released on Tuesday.

Camila Coelho sitting on a bench wearing pieces from the Camila Coelho Sport collection.

Camila Coelho in pieces from the Camila Coelho Sport collection.

COURTESY PHOTO

“I’ve always loved being active, it’s been a part of my lifestyle since I was a teen,” Coelho told WWD. “I grew up biking and rollerblading with my girlfriends around my small-town neighborhood in Brazil, taking long walks to get ice cream and playing volleyball every week. It made me so happy and they are such good memories.”

Related Galleries

“As I moved to the U.S., especially the cold East Coast, I began to really enjoy working out in an indoor gym to stay active,” Coelho noted that staying active is not only important for the body, but for the mind as well.

Camila Coelho in a tennis court leaning on a tennis net wearing pieces from the Camila Coelho Sport collection.

Camila Coelho in pieces from the Camila Coelho Sport collection.

COURTESY PHOTO

The designs of the collection features pieces with unexpected cutouts and a bright color palette.

“Although I love neutrals, color is a major part of who I am, so I chose to launch with a fun color palette that will highlight positivity and happiness as everyone works out in the fall and winter,” Coelho expressed.

The collection offers a range of chic and functional athleisure that can be worn at any time of the day and be used for both hybrid workouts and leisure activity. The versatility was something Coelho wanted to keep in mind, as she just became a first-time mom in August, she said.

Camila Coelho sitting on an exercise ball next to two models all wearing pieces from the Camila Coelho Sport collection.

Camila Coelho and models in pieces from the Camila Coelho Sport collection.

COURTESY PHOTO

“Becoming a mother has been the most beautiful experience of my life and it has definitely inspired me on the process of creating my next sport drop for next year,” Coelho said. “Looking flattering but comfortable has been key on my every day. I cannot wait for everyone to see it.”

Raissa Gerona, chief brand officer at Revolve, said there is strong demand for products from Coelho.

“With such a highly engaged audience, we’re always listening to our customers and bringing their feedback to life. Since launching our brand with Camila Coelho, there was an immediate demand for activewear with Camila being known for her active lifestyle and health and wellness journey,” Gerona explained, referring to the success of Coelho’s eponymous fashion label debut in 2019.

The Camila Coelho Sport collection launched on Revolve.com on Tuesday. The collection offers sizes XXS to XL and the price ranges from $62 to $108.

Coelho has more than 9 million followers on Instagram and along with her clothing label, is also the founder and creative director of skin care line Elaluz, which debuted in 2020.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

Hot Summer Bags

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Camila Coelho x Revolve Release New Sportswear Collection: How to Buy

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad