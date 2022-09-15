×
Camila Mendes Goes Green in Sheer Versace Corset and Maxi Skirt at ‘Do Revenge’ Screening

The actress celebrated her role in the Netflix comedy costarring Sophie Turner, Maya Hawke and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Camila
Versace RTW Fall 2022
Versace RTW Fall 2022
Versace RTW Fall 2022
Versace RTW Fall 2022
View ALL 58 Photos

Camila Mendes attended the premiere of her new film “Do Revenge” in Los Angeles on Wednesday wearing a two-piece Versace corset look.

The actress arrived on the red carpet in a lime green sheer cropped corset top with sleeves that covered her hands, creating the effect of opera gloves. The top paired with a matching maxiskirt. The ensemble from Versace’s fall 2022 collection was inspired by the return of power dressing.

From left: Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke at Netflix’s “Do Revenge” premiere on Sept. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Mendes also donned a pair of open-toe heeled sandals and a pair of pink and gold Versace Medusa statement earrings, with her hair pulled back. For beauty, she went for a subtle evening look with a tinted lip, light eye makeup and blush.

Stylist Molly Dickson, who collaborated with Mendes on the look, has also worked with Sadie Sink, Sydney Sweeney and Chloe East.

Camila Mendes attends the screening of Netflix’s “Do Revenge” on Sept. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Mendes was joined by her costar Maya Hawke on the carpet. The “Stranger Things” star wore a pink argyle-print sweater dress with open-toe sandals and a small black handbag.

“Do Revenge” is a comedy that tells the story of two high school students who find themselves caught in scandals and become victims of bullying. The students, played by Mendes and Hawke, decide to team up and go after each other’s bullies. It premieres Sept. 16 on Netflix and also stars Rish Shah, Sophie Turner, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Austin Abrams.

