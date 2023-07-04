Camila Morrone, Sofia Coppola, Lupita Nyong’o Take Chanel’s Couture Stroll by the Seine

Chanel’s morning show may have taken place on the banks of the Seine River, but Camila Morrone was still riding the wave of the Biarritz International Film Festival. The actress sat on the jury that features young filmmakers, and said she had the time of her life at the festival, where Penélope Cruz was the guest of honor and Chanel a sponsor.

“It was the most eye-opening, thrilling experience I’ve had so far,” she said of discussing films and seeing work from new directors. “It’s so hard to pick a ‘best film.’ They each had beautiful elements to them. And, of course, when you know how much work goes into making a film, there’s no way to ever say that a film is not good. Just when you know the labor of love that goes into filmmaking and years of your life that it takes to lift up a story and get it off the ground.”

She just wrapped Patricia Arquette’s directorial debut “Gonzo Girl,” costarring Arquette and Willem Dafoe. The story is loosely based on Hunter S. Thompson. Working with the Hollywood veterans was “life-changing,” she said.

The film will be making the festival rounds in the fall. Now that she has been on the other side, she’s putting herself out there. “I am looking for my next jury. Who wants me on their jury? I’m a jury girl. I want to do like one jury a year,” she joked.

Riley Keough was glammed up ‘70s disco style in a sparkly jumpsuit, platform sandals and big “No. 5” necklace.

“It wasn’t the best choice for the weather, but it was my favorite,” she said of the slinky style. The show was “cinematic and almost like a 1970s film. They really set the scene with the Eiffel Tower and the Seine.”

Keough is gearing up for the U.S. premiere of her directorial debut, “War Pony,” on July 28. “It’s been a really long journey and it’s been trickling out slowly. So I’ve become really comfortable with it,” she said of the film, which premiered in Cannes and took the Golden Camera prize for best first film.

At the moment she is tackling acting projects, but hopes to get behind the camera again soon. “It’s just a different part of your brain and it’s very fulfilling. They both have their challenges,” she said. Then it is off to vacation for the summer to spend time with her family.

Keough had more in common with fellow guest, Oscar-winner Sofia Coppola, then just Chanel. Coppola is finishing up a film about the life of Keough’s grandmother Priscilla Presley, from Elvis’ young bride’s point of view.

Coppola keeps an apartment in Paris, though she relocated to New York City, and she’s been spending time with her in-laws in the South of France for the summer. “They’re in Provence, so I did learn how to make ratatouille,” she said.

Coppola famously interned at Chanel in her teens, and said the show was like a family reunion. She brought along dad Francis Ford Coppola, and said Carole Bouquet is “like an aunt” to her.

“It was really fun to work with someone new and see what they are capable of. She really anchors it,” Coppola said of Cailee Spaeny, who plays Priscilla in the film. Jacob Elordi is Elvis.

“It was really daunting. The idea of Elvis especially,” she said of the casting process. “Jacob just transformed. And Cailee had to play [Priscilla] from 15 to 28 so she has to play a whole life. But I met them and just felt like they could do it. You never know until you are on [set], but it’s like you have to go with it until you do.”

Chanel did a special look for the film, which will be premiering in October.

Riley Keough Stéphane Feugère/WWD

For Lupita Nyong’o, it’s been a long relationship with the house, which has dressed her for several red carpets.

“It’s a brand that really knows its identity, with I guess you could call it exploration and playfulness, while just following who they are. I love that it is consistent.” While her personal style has shifted since 2020, she is still looking for “easy put-together-ness.”

“I want to look good, but I don’t want to be in pain doing it,” she joked. She had on a summery shorts outfit in purple, with a coordinating manicure.

She just wrapped “A Quiet Place: Day One,” costarring Joseph Quinn and Djimon Hounsou.

“It was one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. It was just incredibly the perfect amount of challenge and collaboration,” she said of the psychological horror film. “It was an environment that really allows you to go to scary places. That’s how you grow. I learned to surrender a lot on this project, and as an artist I really had to surrender my ego in order to do the work. It was a very bare experience.”

Jenna Coleman, who played Queen Victoria for several seasons in the period drama “Victoria,” and starred in the gothic drama “The Sandman” last year, said she is changing up her style. The peony pink ensemble of the day was sartorial evidence.

Costumes with corsets really change your mood, she added. “It affects the way a person can display emotion and what’s held in — Victoria was literally bursting at the seams,” she said. Working on a character, she starts from the shoes up, she added.

Next up is the series “Wilderness,” which was an intense four month shoot in the Grand Canyon. Hiking boots helped her get into character. “I love the outdoors, but I love the city and the outdoors. I need to have one and the other as an antidote for a bit of both.

“I had never seen a dog on a runway before. There should be more,” she joked of the show. “Let’s carry wicker baskets and walk across the river — they really created a scene.”

French actress Clémence Poésy was expertly navigating the cobblestones with grace, despite a preference for flats while walking in Paris. “I never wear this high of shoes, ever,” she said, as she reveled in the show’s setting.

Poésy grew up in the suburbs of the capital. “As a teenager, all I wanted to do was come in and walk along the Seine and shop at the bouquinistes at the weekend. This felt deeply Parisian and a bit like a setting in ‘60s French cinema.”

She’s just wrapped the second season of “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,” which takes the title character from the Southern U.S. to France.

“To all of a sudden dive into that genre was a very interesting experience. We touch on a lot of things I’ve never done before,” said the “Tenet” actress, noting that she has to keep mum on the show for fear of revealing spoilers. “I will say that there are a lot of surprises.”

Lupita Nyonog’o Stéphane Feugère/WWD

“Vikings: Valhalla” star Frida Gustavsson has walked in several Chanel shows in her former modeling days, but it was her first time on the side of the seats. She declared it “wonderful,” and said that acting had always been her goal.

“Modeling kind of fell into my lap and I thought I should make the most out of it. The years kind of rolled by and I was doing quite well, then I decided I had to jump off the train.”

She jumped into the Netflix series, where she spends her time sword-fighting and doing stunts.

“There is fighting galore. It gets bigger,” she said of the upcoming season, which has wrapped but will premiere in January. She trains six days a week and keeps a very strict regimen. “I’ve kind of got the hang of it, but of course wanted to push myself and make it more intense, so there’s a fight scene in season three that I think I am the most proud of.

“It expands into new continents and new cultures, and there are some characters that the audience really longed to meet, and they’re gonna be in this,” she revealed.

As for comparing the two careers, “When you’re a model you don’t have to risk your life,” she said. “But I had a lot of respect for the girls walking today.”