FOLLOW THE CONSUMER: Camilla Guimard and Elisabetta Pollastri aim to leverage their expertise in trend forecasting and a network of international contacts with their new brand consulting agency The Spotter Lab.

Guimard, a specialist in trend forecasts and brand strategy, and Pollastri, a global publicist and communication strategist, have joined forces to launch the Paris-based firm, which offers tailor-made solutions based on progressive consumer and trend insights.

Guimard has 20 years of experience, starting out as international strategic planner at Publicis and Y&R, followed by a seven-year stint as senior consultant in cultural insight and innovation at Kantar. She has worked for major brands including L’Oréal, Chanel, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Ikea, Dr. Martens and Danone, and founded cultural insights consultancy Neon Consulting in 2015.

Pollastri began her career in the French press office of Giorgio Armani, going on to become international press manager for Kenzo. She subsequently moved to New York City, launching and managing the New York branch of public relations agency Violetta Group for four years.

The two Italian-born executives have built up a roster of consultants based in Asia, Brazil, Europe, Russia and the U.S., which they plan to tap to help their clients gain insights from a larger, cross-category perspective.

“What happens in an industry today might migrate and impact another industry tomorrow. Brands have to be faithful to themselves while constantly evolving if they want to remain top of mind and keep their place in people’s lives,” Guimard said.

“We felt there was a gap to fill in the offer here in Paris. Now more than ever, the brands need to embrace ‘think globally and act locally’ and their business insiders have to be the first to follow this motto,” Pollastri added.

“We have traveled the world and have worked in communication in several countries. Each of us speaks more than four languages and we have key business contacts around the globe. TSL can definitely help the brand to become a driver of positive change in the industry,” she said.

