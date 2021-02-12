LeBron James may not be happy about the National Basketball League’s decision to hold an All-Star Game this year, but the L.A. Lakers star has nonetheless pulled ahead of Kevin Durant and Steph Curry in the latest count of fan-generated votes for the game, slated for Atlanta on March 7.

James and the rest of the All Stars who are selected to play in the game will be gifted a limited-edition Canada Goose Freestyle Vest designed in partnership with L.A.-based Rhude. The vest features a special NBA patch on the back and a Rhude patch on the front.

This is the second time Canada Goose has been involved in an activation for the game — the last time was in 2016 when the All-Star Game was played in the brand’s hometown of Toronto. That year, the outerwear company created limited-edition, co-branded parkas for both NBA All-Stars teams.

“This is an exciting moment for Canada Goose and the NBA, and we are thrilled to be taking our relationship to the next level,” said Dani Reiss, president and chief executive officer of Canada Goose. “Our partnership epitomizes what our brands have come to symbolize – culture, style and hype. Rhude, known for balancing luxury techniques with streetwear elements, is the perfect partner for our latest drop.”

The 2021 NBA All-Stars will be revealed later this month on TNT.

James is not only concerned about safety of the players during the ongoing pandemic but is also unhappy at the league’s about-face since it had said in November that the All-Star weekend, originally scheduled for Feb. 12 to 14 in Indianapolis, had been postponed until 2024 because of “public health concerns.” After the announcement that the game itself would go forward this year, James told reporters: “I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star Game this year. I don’t even understand why we’re having an All-Star Game.”

In the past, the game was just the culmination of a star-studded weekend of events with a slew of activations, special product drops and parties.