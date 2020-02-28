SAVE THE BEARS: Canada Goose, which has long been the target of animal rights protesters, is hoping to shift public sentiment and on Thursday night, debuted a documentary to coincide with Polar Bear Day that was on Feb. 27. The brand also has partnered with nonprofit organization Polar Bears International, PBI, on a capsule collection for spring 2020.

The film, directed by Max Lowe of Stept Studios, follows PBI on their research and education efforts toward the polar bear population in the Canadian town of Churchill, Manitoba. Led primarily by PBI scientist Dr. Steven Amstrup, the filmmakers spent seven days in the polar bear capital of the world documenting the chilling effects of climate change on the polar bears’ habitat and the ecosystem in the area.

Over the past decade, Canada Goose has supported Amstrup and PBI’s efforts in polar bear conservation and advocacy. The new capsule collection consists of their signature down outerwear pieces rendered in a signature PBI blue — symbolic of the ice polar bears are dependent on for survival. Also included in the collection is a limited edition Be@rbrick, a collectible polar bear figurine brand, with a Canada Goose and PBI logo.

Canada Goose has committed to donating a portion of its proceeds, 25 Canadian dollars from each figure and 50 Canadian dollars from each jacket sold, to fund PBI’s polar bear and environmental research. The jackets retail for up to 1,020 pounds for a jacket and 175 pounds for the figurine.