Canada Goose has entered a multiyear partnership with the NBA All-Star Game under which it will drop an exclusive capsule collection each year for players and fans. This year the design partner will be L.A.-based brand Rhude. Rhude was founded by Rhuigi Villaseñor in 2015 and is known for balancing luxury techniques with streetwear elements. The capsule will include four unisex outerwear pieces made to be worn throughout the year. The partnership will launch with the “Play in the Open” challenge, born from Canada Goose’s “Live in the Open” ethos — the brand’s invitation to express oneself freely and without judgment. The Play in the Open challenge will launch on TikTok on Thursday with a Tip Off Crew performing their best basketball trick. The Canada Goose and NBA collection with Rhude drops right before Sunday’s game, starting Friday at select Canada Goose retail stores and online. Prices range from $595 for the Freestyle vest to $750 for the Portage jacket to $1,095 for the Macmillan Parka and Chilliwack Bomber.