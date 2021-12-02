×
Canada Goose Launches Second Northern Lights Capsule Collection

The Icons' latest collection expands with two styles, the Northern Bib Overall and Jacquard Sweater.

Looks from Canada Goose's The Icons
Looks from Canada Goose's The Icons Northern Lights capsule.

Arctic-born brand Canada Goose returns with the second installment of its Northern Lights capsule: The Icons. The Canadian brand is brightening up the gloomy months that winter has in store. Inspired by the otherworldly auroras and bold hues that light up the Arctic skies, they’re introducing a vibrant color palette and high-performance pieces to help the wearer fight the cold in the most eye-catching of ways.  

The latest drop builds on the previous release with a series of updated classics alongside two new styles: the Northern Bib Overall for $1,095 and Jacquard Sweater for $450. The offering will include updated versions of The Northern Lights Freestyle Vest, $495; Northern Lights Snow Mantra Parka, $1,595, and Northern Lights Chilliwack Bomber, $1,095, all which deliver performance in a bold new expression using a lightweight, durable fabric optimal for high-altitude performance. 

The capsule comes in a range of striking colors to reflect the Borealis, including Reservoir Blue, Arctic Surf, Overboard Yellow, Sunset and Signal Orange, all designed for cold weather adventure.

The Northern Lights Northern Bib Overall features a silicone Canada Goose disc on the left chest, adjustable elastic suspenders and an interior drawcord for a custom fit with snow gaiters with an elastic and exterior snap closure for added element protection.

The Jacquard Sweater features a landscape motif and is crafted from the finest Merino wool, a natural performance fabric with thermoregulating properties that keep the wearer warm when it’s cool, and cool when it’s warm.

The collection is available for purchase now at Canada Goose’s e-commerce and at select retail partners.

Canada Goose Launches Second Northern Lights
Looks from Canada Goose’s The Icons Northern Lights capsule.
Looks from Canada Goose's The Icons
Looks from Canada Goose’s The Icons Northern Lights capsule.
Canada Goose Launches Second Northern Lights
Looks from Canada Goose’s The Icons Northern Lights capsule.
Canada Goose Launches Second Northern Lights
Looks from Canada Goose’s The Icons Northern Lights capsule.
Canada Goose Launches Second Northern Lights
Looks from Canada Goose’s The Icons Northern Lights capsule.
Canada Goose Launches Second Northern Lights
Looks from Canada Goose’s The Icons Northern Lights capsule.
Canada Goose Launches Second Northern Lights
Looks from Canada Goose’s The Icons Northern Lights capsule.
Canada Goose Launches Second Northern Lights
Looks from Canada Goose’s The Icons Northern Lights capsule. courtesy
Canada Goose Launches Second Northern Lights

