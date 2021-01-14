Since 1957, Canada Goose has grown to be one of the world’s leading makers in performance luxury apparel. This month, the brand has launched its new, most sustainable to date, unisex parka called the Standard Expedition Parka, which retails for $1,850. The carbon neutral parka comes in a regular fit and hits at mid-thigh. The classic Canada Goose features remain, including interior backpack straps, nine exterior and interior pockets to easily access the essentials and side-seam zippers for range of motion and ventilation. This jacket will be your greatest defense against the cold weather.