When your primary business is making outerwear to keep people warm in cold temperatures, the idea of global warming is especially dangerous. In April, Canada Goose laid out a sustainable impact strategy plan that includes becoming carbon-neutral by 2025. And on Wednesday, it introduced Humanature, its sustainability platform, and said it will launch its most sustainable parka to date at the beginning of the year.

“The role of business has evolved; in today’s world, driving meaningful change is just as important as the bottom line,” said Dani Reiss, president and chief executive officer of Canada Goose. “We are steadfast in our commitment to strengthening our communities, protecting our planet and working toward a future for generations to come. Since 1957, we have been trusted to protect people from the elements and to keep them warm; now, through Humanature, we are taking warmth to an even deeper societal level.”

Canada Goose offers a lifetime warranty on its products, which are all made in Canada, and will introduce the Standard Expedition Parka in January — a jacket made from recycled and undyed fabric, lining and interlining, 100 percent responsibly sourced down and reclaimed fur. Inspired by the company’s signature Expedition Parka, the new model generates 30 percent less carbon.

“Innovation is at the core of everything we do,” said Woody Blackford, executive vice president of product for Canada Goose. “Our approach is driven by constant improvement — testing, learning, improving — while ensuring we deliver on our commitment to quality and functionality. We innovate for the betterment of our consumers and our planet. We’ve turned our commitments into action in under a year. The Standard Expedition Parka is just the beginning for where we will take the brand.”

In addition to its goal to be carbon neutral in five years, Canada Goose has committed to producing 90 percent Bluesign-approved products by 2025 and eliminate single-use plastics in all owned and controlled facilities by the end of this year. It also works to support indigenous communities in its home country including the Inuit with whom it has worked to create capsule collections. Proceeds from the sales of these products benefit the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the national voice of Inuit in Canada. To date, the brand has donated over $175,000 to the organization.

“Canada Goose is ingrained in the global community and the cultural zeitgeist. We celebrate people and artists around the world, spanning continents, mediums and industries, including filmmakers, designers and visual artists,” said Penny Brook, chief marketing officer of Canada Goose. “Our passion for communities, both outside and within our brand, is strongly represented in Humanature — and further reinforces that it is a mindset and a way of being.”